Kuwait, Microsoft Partner To Advance AI-Driven Financial Systems

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA)-- Kuwait's of Finance signed on Sunday, a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft, focusing on digital transformation, systems development, administrative enhancement training and artificial intelligence (AI)

The Ministry stated in a press release that the memorandum was singed in Seattle, US, by Kuwait's Finance Undersecretary Aseel Al-Menifi and Microsoft's Vice President for Public Sector Angela Heise.

The agreement aims to outline a timeline for upgrading financial systems and services, advancing digital transformation through global technologies, especially AI and cloud services.

The Ministry emphasized that this initiative aligns with its efforts to develop financial systems linked to government bodies and improve services overall.

Microsoft reaffirmed its full readiness to provide technical support to achieve the Ministry's goals.

Al-Menifi also met with Microsoft Director of Business Strategies for Government Sector Kirk Arthur who outlined the corporate's strategies for governments' partnerships worldwide.

The Ministry mentioned that joint workshops would be held between a ministry team and Microsoft to develop a detailed collaboration plans that would define the required action, expertise, and technical support to achieve the ministry's objectives. (end)

