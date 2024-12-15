(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden has authorized a new $500 million arms package for Ukraine, the 72nd of its kind, as his administration aims to allocate all funds approved by before he leaves office in January. The package includes air defense systems, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and HIMARS rocket launchers, as well as anti-radar missiles and other military equipment, according to White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby.



This new shipment comes after a separate $988 million security package authorized through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) last week. The Biden administration is focused on depleting the remaining funds allocated for Ukraine, especially following the election of Donald Trump, who has expressed intentions to end US involvement in the Ukraine conflict and potentially reduce aid.



Additionally, the outgoing US government has allowed Ukrainian forces to use long-range missiles, which have crossed into Russian territory, a move that has escalated tensions with Moscow. Trump has criticized this decision, calling it a foolish and dangerous escalation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that no amount of Western aid will change the outcome of the war, asserting that Biden's actions are setting up a contentious legacy with Russia.

