Tax Compliance Pays Dividends, Says Punjab Finance Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) Punjab Finance Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday announced the success of the Bill Liayo Inam Pao scheme, which has rewarded 3,592 winners with prizes of Rs 2,11,42,495 for uploading their purchase bills on the 'Mera Bill' app till December.

Cheema said this innovative scheme, launched in September 2023, aimed to promote tax compliance and reward honest taxpayers, has successfully encouraged consumers to upload 1,27,509 bills since its inception.

He said that the prizes of Rs 1,59,93,965 have already been distributed among 2,752 winners.“As many as 247 winners, winning prizes of Rs 15,02,010, have been declared for November 2024,” he said in a statement.

Highlighting the significant impact of the scheme in curbing tax evasion and increasing revenue for the state, Finance Minister Cheema lauded the scheme for its effectiveness in promoting transparency and accountability in tax collection.

He emphasised that the initiative has not only incentivised consumers to participate actively in the tax system but has also played a crucial role in identifying and penalising irregularities.

“A fine of Rs 8,21,87,862 has been imposed against 749 bills found with discrepancies, showcasing the government's commitment to ensuring tax compliance and fairness,” said Cheema.

The Finance Minister said that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has implemented several progressive measures to enhance revenue generation and ensure the efficient utilisation of public funds.

“This scheme is a shining example of the government's proactive approach to governance and its unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bills related to the sale and purchase of petroleum products, including crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, and natural gas, as well as business-to-business (B2B) transactions, are excluded from participating in this scheme.