Russian Tank Shells Village In Kherson Region

12/15/2024 6:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces damaged a private house with tank fire in the village of Dudchany, Beryslav district. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on facebook and shared an image of the damage caused by the shelling, Ukrinform reports.


“Last night, the enemy shelled Dudchany in the Beryslav district. Russian troops fired at the village from a tank, resulting in damage to a private house. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post reads.


As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled 38 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, injuring five people.

Photo: Kherson RMA

MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108994575


UkrinForm

