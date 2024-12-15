Jordanian Crown Prince In Kuwait On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- of Jordan Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait, on Sunday, on an official visit.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud were among those receiving the Jordanian Crown Prince and the accompanying delegation at the international airport.

Senior state officials and diplomats from both countries also were present.

Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II heads a delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi and senior state officials. (end)

