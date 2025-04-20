403
Trump refuses Israel’s plot to attack Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly dismissed a proposal from Israel to launch airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday, which cites White House insiders and other informed sources.
Earlier in May, Israel is said to have presented Washington with a detailed plan for a major military campaign intended to set back Iran’s nuclear program by at least a year. The operation would have involved a mix of air raids and commando missions and was expected to last over a week. Israeli officials were hoping for American approval and direct support.
However, Trump rejected the plan, with the decision reportedly backed by a “rough consensus” within his administration. Key officials including Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard advised against the attack, warning it could trigger a broader war with Iran.
Tensions between Iran and Israel had already escalated, with both sides trading strikes in April and October of the previous year.
During his first term, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, accusing Tehran of secretly breaching the deal and reinstating tough sanctions. In response, Iran scaled back its commitments and increased uranium enrichment.
Despite issuing a warning last month that the US would bomb Iran if it refused to negotiate, Trump has moved toward diplomacy. The US and Iran recently held initial talks in Oman, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described as “productive, calm, and positive.”
