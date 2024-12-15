Soccer Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, December 15, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Italian Serie A, English Premier League , Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Italian Serie A
8:30 AM: Lecce vs Monza – Disney+
11:00 AM: Bologna vs Fiorentina – Disney+
11:00 AM: Parma vs Hellas Verona – Disney+
2:00 PM: Como 1907 vs Roma – Disney+
4:45 PM: Milan vs Genoa – ESPN 4 and Disney+
English Premier League
11:00 AM: Brighton vs Crystal Palace – ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM: Manchester City vs Manchester United – ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM: Southampton vs Tottenham – ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM: Chelsea vs Brentford – Disney+
Spanish La Liga
10:00 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe – ESPN 4 and Disney+
12:15 PM: Alavés vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 2 and Disney+
2:30 PM: Villarreal vs Real Betis – Disney+
2:30 PM: Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas – Disney+
5:00 PM: Barcelona vs Leganés – Disney+
German Bundesliga
11:30 AM: Heidenheim vs Stuttgart – OneFootball
1:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim – Cultura, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
3:30 PM: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
French Ligue 1
4:45 PM: PSG vs Lyon – Youtube/@CazeTV
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
9:30 AM: Club Brugge vs Genk – Disney+
2:30 PM: St. Truiden vs Anderlecht – Disney+
Women's Football
9:30 AM: Everton vs Manchester City – English Women's League – Disney+
11:30 AM: Liverpool vs Arsenal – English Women's League – ESPN 3 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Fluminense vs Internacional – Copinha Feminina (FINAL) – Record News, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@paulistao
5:00 PM: Avaí/Kindermann vs Paraguay – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:30 PM: Pumas vs Bahia – Brasil Ladies Cup – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City – OneFootball
English Championship
12:00 PM: Norwich City vs Burnley – Disney+
Scottish League Cup
12:30 PM: Celtic vs Rangers (FINAL) – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Dutch Eredivisie
12:45 PM: Ajax vs Almere City – Disney+
Turkish Süper Lig
1:00 PM: Fenerbahçe vs Istanbul Basaksehir – Disney+
Portuguese Liga
3:00 PM: AVS vs Benfica – Disney+
Futsal and Charity Matches
5:00 PM: Fla Legends vs Amigos da Itália – Adriano's Farewell Match – Sportv
5:00 PM: Jaraguá vs Praia Clube – Liga Futsal (FINAL) – Band, Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Argentine Championship
7:30 PM: Vélez Sarsfield vs Huracán – ESPN 4 and Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
