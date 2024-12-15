Soccer Games for Sunday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast Information

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, December 15, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Italian Serie A, English , Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Italian Serie A







8:30 AM: Lecce vs Monza – Disney+



11:00 AM: Bologna vs Fiorentina – Disney+



11:00 AM: Parma vs Hellas Verona – Disney+



2:00 PM: Como 1907 vs Roma – Disney+

4:45 PM: Milan vs Genoa – ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:00 AM: Brighton vs Crystal Palace – ESPN and Disney+



1:30 PM: Manchester City vs Manchester United – ESPN and Disney+



4:00 PM: Southampton vs Tottenham – ESPN and Disney+

4:00 PM: Chelsea vs Brentford – Disney+







10:00 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe – ESPN 4 and Disney+



12:15 PM: Alavés vs Athletic Bilbao – ESPN 2 and Disney+



2:30 PM: Villarreal vs Real Betis – Disney+



2:30 PM: Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas – Disney+

5:00 PM: Barcelona vs Leganés – Disney+







11:30 AM: Heidenheim vs Stuttgart – OneFootball



1:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim – Cultura, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball

3:30 PM: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball





4:45 PM: PSG vs Lyon – Youtube/@CazeTV







9:30 AM: Club Brugge vs Genk – Disney+

2:30 PM: St. Truiden vs Anderlecht – Disney+







9:30 AM: Everton vs Manchester City – English Women's League – Disney+



11:30 AM: Liverpool vs Arsenal – English Women's League – ESPN 3 and Disney+



5:00 PM: Fluminense vs Internacional – Copinha Feminina (FINAL) – Record News, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@paulistao



5:00 PM: Avaí/Kindermann vs Paraguay – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:30 PM: Pumas vs Bahia – Brasil Ladies Cup – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr





11:00 AM: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City – OneFootball





12:00 PM: Norwich City vs Burnley – Disney+





12:30 PM: Celtic vs Rangers (FINAL) – ESPN 4 and Disney+





12:45 PM: Ajax vs Almere City – Disney+





1:00 PM: Fenerbahçe vs Istanbul Basaksehir – Disney+





3:00 PM: AVS vs Benfica – Disney+







5:00 PM: Fla Legends vs Amigos da Itália – Adriano's Farewell Match – Sportv

5:00 PM: Jaraguá vs Praia Clube – Liga Futsal (FINAL) – Band, Sportv 2, Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial





7:30 PM: Vélez Sarsfield vs Huracán – ESPN 4 and Disney+



