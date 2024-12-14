S. Korea Pres. Vows Utmost Efforts After Impeachment Vote

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to do his best for his country "until the end," shortly after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap News Agency reported. Yoon was suspended from his duties at 7:24 p.m. (1024 GMT), the moment the impeachment was delivered to his office and about 2 1/2 hours after the impeachment motion passed.

"My journey for the future with the people over the past two and a half years shouldn't stop," Yoon said in a public address recorded at his residence. "I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support I have received, and I will do my best for the nation until the end," he added.

Yoon urged public officials to be steadfast in their duties under the leadership of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is set to serve as acting president.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their votes.

The motion's passage came 11 days after Yoon declared martial law in an announcement that caught the nation by surprise and drew outrage, as troops encircled the National Assembly compound in an apparent attempt to stop lawmakers from repealing the decree.

Meanwhile, acting President Han called for maintaining a watertight readiness posture against North Korea's provocations in the wake of Yoo's impeachment. Han issued the call during a National Security Council meeting held shortly after Yoon was suspended from his duties. "I ask you to maintain a watertight readiness posture to ensure North Korea cannot plot any provocations," he said at the government complex. "There cannot be the slightest vacuum in security." (end)

