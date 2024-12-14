China Warns Against Loss Of Trade War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Wang Yi cautioned on Saturday that trade war leads to common loss, saying China advocates for free trade system.

During the 26th edition of China-France strategic dialogue held in Beijing, Wang expressed his country's hope that the European Union would be in the same track with China, taking into consideration legitimate fears of each other regarding constructive stances.

Wang urged the EU to contribute to ongoing dialogue for acceptable solutions, to the two sides, in the issue of duties imposed on electric cars made in China, China central TV reported, citing Wang.

Co-chairing the dialogue with Wang, French presidential advisor Emmanuel Bonn said his country supports boosting China-European cooperation for mutual benefits, denying Paris that does not seek to fuel trade war.

He expressed his hope for expanding collaboration with China in a number of domains like nuclear energy, aviation, space, trade investment and others, affirming that his country is committed to "one China".

The two sides agreed on enhancing multilateral coordination to face together global challenges, and foster collaboration in climate change, biodiversity and sustainable development. (end)

