Intelligence: Russia May Soon Attack DPRK Military In Kursk Region

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DIU .

“The command of the North Korean units in Russia has received an order to interact with adjacent Russian units engaged in combat operations in the Kursk region. It is likely that the leaders of the aggressor state will soon involve DPRK soldiers in direct assault operations. They have recently received additional food supplies,” the statement said.

According to intelligence, on December 13, units of the North Korean army were put on alert and ordered to wait for further instructions.

The DIU informed that some of the DPRK troops are secretly transferred to the front line by civilian trucks that look like water delivery vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said that the US Department of Defense has no confirmation of the active participation of North Korean troops in the fighting against Ukrainian forces, but does not rule out that this could happen at any time.

