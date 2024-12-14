Level 2 Flood Warning Issued For Residents Living Along Banks Of Puzhal Lake

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has issued a Level 2 flood warning for residents living along the banks of Puzhal Lake following the release of 1,000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir.

According to state officials, the water release rate was increased from 500 to 1,000 cubic feet per second.

However, water levels in the Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have decreased due to reduced inflow as of Saturday.

It may be recalled that the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts for Saturday.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for 11 other districts across the state.

In Chennai and its suburbs, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected on Saturday.

Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures forecast at 30-31 degree C and 24-25 degree C, respectively.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal and delta regions of Tamil Nadu starting December 16.

The RMC has forecast the formation of another low-pressure area within two days, which may trigger intense rainfall. S. Balachandran,

Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, stated that the active Northeast Monsoon is driving the formation of successive weather systems, emphasising the need for improved disaster management preparedness.

Rains continued across several parts of Tamil Nadu with Virudhunagar recording 12 cm of rain and Thoothukudi receiving 10 cm by 5:30 a.m.

After a brief break, the RMC has predicted that fairly widespread rainfall will resume from Monday.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the South Andaman Sea on Saturday, potentially leading to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the southern Bay of Bengal.

This system is likely to move west-northwestward towards the Tamil Nadu coast by Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government reported five rain-related deaths on Friday and early Saturday. Three persons died in wall collapses in Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram districts, while two others were electrocuted in Sivaganga and Ranipet districts.

Over 2,000 people have been relocated to 50 relief camps in rain-affected districts. Additionally, more than 100 cattle have perished across 10 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram.

The rain caused significant property damage, with over 400 houses affected in 20 districts, including Ariyalur and Chengalpattu.

The Thamiraparani River's flow has risen to 50,000 cusecs due to heavy rainfall in surrounding areas.

Residents near riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been moved to relief camps. Warning messages have been sent to over 11.75 lakh mobile phones to ensure public safety.