Parvesh Verma Likely To Contest From New Delhi Seat In Forthcoming Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Former BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, is reportedly gearing up to contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat, signalling the party's interest in the high-stakes constituency.

The New Delhi Assembly seat is set to become the focal point of a high-octane electoral contest in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Talking to IANS, Verma confirmed, "The BJP has told me to prepare for this seat. I am preparing, but our official candidate list is yet to be announced."

In a dramatic twist to the race, the has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late Sheila Dikshit, as its candidate for the New Delhi constituency. This move is set to reignite a fierce political rivalry, especially as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to contest from the same seat.

The New Delhi constituency has a history of fierce political battles, with Sheila Dikshit losing to Arvind Kejriwal in 2013 and 2015, marking the beginning of a historic rivalry.

For Sandeep Dikshit, this election is not just a political contest, but an opportunity to reclaim his family's political legacy and challenge Kejriwal's dominance in the region.

Parvesh Verma further commented on the upcoming political clash, criticising the Congress' choice of candidate.

"The Congress has made Sandeep Dikshit its candidate from here. His mother served as an MLA for three terms and was the CM. The Congress can explain why they chose him. As for Kejriwal, it remains uncertain if he will contest from here. Till now, Kejriwal is saying that he will contest. Let's see what happens. I think like Manish Sisodia, who abandoned his seat in Patparganj to contest from Jangpura, Kejriwal should stick to his promises and not flee when facing defeat. The people are eager to teach him a lesson," he stated.

Parvesh Verma has raised serious concerns regarding the presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters in Delhi, emphasising that the issue goes beyond politics and is a matter of national security.

"This is a serious issue, and there is no question of politicising it. Our primary concern should be making Delhi safe and secure. Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are residing in Delhi, and the Aam Aadmi Party expresses sadness whenever the Delhi Police takes action against them," Verma stated.

Verma further urged the Delhi Police to conduct more thorough investigations into the matter and called on the Election Commission of India to look into complaints about fraudulent voter registrations.

"I urge the Election Commission to investigate the areas where we have raised concerns and verify the authenticity of voter registrations. Many of these individuals are not even citizens of India," he added.

He accused the AAP of facilitating the registration of non-citizens by organising an Aadhaar card and voter ID camps.

"AAP members have been running camps where they've helped get voter IDs and Aadhaar cards made for these individuals, and this should be thoroughly investigated," Verma said.

Concluding his remarks, Verma emphasised that any complaints lodged by the BJP are aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Delhi's residents.