Allu Arjun's THIS Action Led To Unfortunate Incident: How Hyderabad Cops Justified Arrest Of Pushpa 2 Actor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after the arrest of Allu Arjun, reports surfaced alleging that officers had mistreated The Pushpa 2 who had been arrested in Hyderabad about the death of a fan during a Pushpa 2: The Rule screening. Hyderabad police clarified this on Friday and justified the actor's arrest. Allu Arjun left Hyderabad Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending the night there after being granted temporary bail in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident.

"An additional problem is that the police officers mistreated Allu Arjun at the time of his arrest, which is also untrue," stated the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, in a news statement. He asked for some time to change his clothes when the cops arrived at his house. When he emerged from his bedroom, police officers were waiting outside and brought him into jail. No police officers had mistreated him or used force against him. He had ample time to talk to his wife and family before he emerged and got into the police car.





Hyderabad Police issued a clarification on Friday regarding a letter from Sandhya Cine Enterprise requesting police bandobast for the release of Pushpa-2 on December 4-5. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, explained that while the police receive numerous requests for security during events involving political figures, celebrities, or religious programs, they cannot accommodate every request due to limited resources.

Police stated that the organiser submitted a letter but did not meet with any officers to discuss the event. Despite this, police arranged crowd management outside the theatre. However, the situation escalated when actor Allu Arjun arrived, waved to the crowd from his vehicle's sunroof, and his security began pushing people aside.

Police alleged that Allu Arjun's actions (actor) led to a Sandhya theatre incident and, subsequently, the death of a woman.

"He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public towards the theatre's main gate. At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle. His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident, in which a lady died and her son is still unconscious on a ventilator even after 9 days of the incident," police said.





A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatr in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,'.

Why Allu Arjun was arrested?

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.