Currencynewsbreaks Upstream Shares Insight On Tokenizing Assets

published a blog today that discussed asset tokenization, assets ripe for tokenization and the key benefits of tokenized trading.“The for tokenized assets is expected to reach trillions by 2030, fueled by the growing adoption of leveraging blockchain to make digital representations of a broad range of and real-world assets ('RWAs'),” the blog reads.

“It's clear that the initial approach the blockchain community took on tokenization had a major over-emphasis on the underlying technology, overcomplicating the process rather than putting the key benefits it offers to issuers and investors at the forefront.

“Upstream's stock trading app, part of MERJ Exchange, offers a clear proof of concept for streamlining this narrative of tokenized stock trading. For example, we emphasize that investors are trading traditional securities from companies listed on national stock exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, CSE while reaping the benefits of tokenization behind the scenes. As a company at the forefront of this capital market evolution, we are looking forward to the growing adoption.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

