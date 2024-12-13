GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS Unveils the SR6800 Window: Historic Precision, Modern Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

YORK, Pa., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS is excited to introduce the SR6800 window, a revolutionary solution that perfectly combines historic precision with modern performance. Designed for historical retrofit projects, the SR6800 steel replica window offers unmatched thermal efficiency alongside a meticulously crafted appearance that honors the architectural integrity of historic buildings.

Historic Precision, Modern Performance

"At GRAHAM, we understand the unique challenges that come with preserving the past while meeting the demands of today. The SR6800 window embodies this balance, providing small sightlines and customizable design features allowing it to replicate the look of traditional steel windows while maximizing thermal performance. With trapezoidal or concave muntins, a beveled frame profile, applied grids, and an overlap of the vent to the frame, the SR6800 ensures every detail is true to the building's original character," said Bill Wilder, Director of Technical Sales at GRAHAM.

Tailored Fit for Historical Projects

The SR6800 is available with a dual finish option, offering architects and builders the flexibility to match both interior and exterior color schemes. This attention to detail makes the SR6800 an ideal choice for projects where historical accuracy is paramount, and modern performance is essential.

Performance Where It Counts

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the SR6800 is engineered to deliver exceptional thermal performance, making it particularly well-suited for projects in colder climates. Its advanced design helps meet stringent energy standards, ensuring the building's historic charm is preserved without compromising on comfort and efficiency. Read more about a real-world application of the SR6800 in our latest blog post: Restoring Heritage with High-Performance Windows: The Harlem River House Project.

Versatility with the SR6700

For projects where thermal performance is not a primary concern, GRAHAM also offers the SR6700 window as a versatile alternative. With many of the same features and benefits as the SR6800, the SR6700 provides a viable solution without sacrificing the high standards of design and quality GRAHAM is known for.

About GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS

With over 50 years of expertise, GRAHAM offers trusted, high-performance products, comprehensive support from start to finish, while ensuring long-lasting reliability for every project. For your next historic restoration project, trust GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS to deliver both historical window replication and energy-efficient performance.

As part of Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), GRAHAM benefits from a powerful network, strong supply chains, and a solid foundation of industry expertise. This partnership allows us to deliver unmatched quality and innovation for your projects.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope is the industry's leading architectural glass, glazing system, hardware, and supplies provider. Together with OBE's expansive selection of entrances, storefronts, curtain walls, window walls, and much more, GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS can provide a comprehensive suite of solutions for projects of all sizes and complexities.

For more information about the SR6800 or any of GRAHAM's products, please visit .

