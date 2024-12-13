Appointment Process: Complaint Filed Against Mission Director NHM



The complainant, Dr. Muzamil Maqbool Bhat, alleges that Khan appointed 10 officials to the PMU without following proper procedure, including advertising the positions in print and electronic media. He further claims that the appointments were made during the recent assembly election, violating the Model Code of Conduct.



The complaint, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, states that the appointees are allegedly close relatives of National Conference leaders and that some of them paid a hefty sum of Rs. 2 lakhs to Khan. Additionally, it is alleged that the appointees lack the necessary qualifications for the positions and that their salaries have been set at an exorbitant Rs. 1 lakh per month.

The complaint also highlights that the appointment order was initially put on hold by the Health and Medical Education Department following the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The violation was circulated in leading news papers and electronic media after that Administrative Department, Health and Medical Education, J&K kept the appointment order under abeyance with immediate effect vide letter no HD-N HM/ 141/2024-02, dated 30.09.2024 till further order,” it reads.

However, a recent meeting between Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary H&ME Department and Nazim Zai Khan resulted in the approval for establishing the PMU.

The complainant has urged the Lieutenant Governor to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action against Khan for his alleged irregularities.

