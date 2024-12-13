Zelensky: War, Intimidation Are What Keep Russian“Throne” Under Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that war and intimidation are what keeps Russian dictator Vladimir on the throne.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an evening address , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Every time there are new Russian strikes on our country, we need - and this is an objective need - steps to show Putin: his terror should not work. He uses missiles instead of looking for ways to end the war. It is war and intimidation that keeps the Russian“throne” under this person,” the President said.

According to Zelensky, partners should not worry about how to ensure the stability of such individuals in Moscow, but how to guarantee stability for themselves and the world - stability and security that are possible only in peace.

The President expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders of the sky.



“Today was one of the largest Russian attacks against our energy sector. 94 missiles of various types: cruise and ballistic. 81 were shot down. There were also almost 200 attack drones. In general, we see that the Russians tried to overload our air defense system, as they always do in such massive attacks. And they also specifically waited for frosty weather to make things worse for people,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that the strike took place just in time for the cold snap. In his opinion, this is a deliberate, cynical Russian terror against people.



“Each missile was aimed at a particular energy facility, and thanks to the accuracy of our soldiers and the reliability of air defense systems, many were saved. Now power engineers are working in the regions, repair teams are working where necessary. The system is being restored,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky said that just the signature of any state, some assurances or promises are not enough for security - effective guarantees are needed .