VC Firms Invested Most In Enterprise Software, Health, And Fintech In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hillside Enterprises has looked at where VC investors have been focussing in 2024.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the year draws to a close, Hillside Enterprises has looked at which industries are on track to see the largest levels of VC in 2024, with the firm having seen a number of significant milestones achieved across its own portfolio companies.The figures show that at $76.6bn invested to date*Enterprise Software is the on course to see the most investment in 2024. With a total of 2,753 investment rounds, it's also the sector to have seen the second largest number of investment rounds.The success of the Enterprise Software sector is one that Hillside Enterprises knows all too well, with its portfolio company, Emma, a multi-cloud services business based in Luxembourg, raising $17M in a new series A funding round.Hillside Enterprises seed funded the cloud business at the end of 2022 through their partners at Circle Rock Capital. Since investing in the tech start up, Emma's revenues have soared 6 fold from €4M to over €25M. Emma aims to empower businesses to optimise workloads, forecast usage, and improve resource allocation, ensuring financial predictability and operational efficiency.The health industry is set to see the second largest sum of investment in 2024, with invested to date, whilst the Fintech sector sits in third with invested in 2024 so far.The Fintech sector has also proved an incredibly successful one for Hillside Enterprises, with portfolio company easyMoney, a bridge and development lender and licensee of the easyGroup, sailing past £400M in total lending this year.easyMoney also won IFISA provider of the year for 2024 for the second year running at the Alternative Credit Investor Awards.EasyMoney provides alternative financing for property professionals across the UK, secured on a first charge basis against UK real estate. The democratisation of access to returns provides fractionalised investment in private credit, not just for professional investors, but for the many retail investors across the globe that wouldn't normally have the channels to invest in this space. Boasting a no loss track record, easyMoney continues to move from strength to strength and Hillside looks forward to the continued growth of this business through 2025.Having exited their tech distribution business in the summer of 2024, Hillside will continue to invest strategically in companies that make an impact and have the ability to scale and build value.Timothy Manna, founder of Hillside Enterprises commented:“We are very proud of all our portfolio companies and the changes they're making in their respective industries. The fact of the matter is, the businesses we invest in, whilst making an impact is important, they have to have a clear route to growth and profitability or there is no longevity.”*VC investment data sourced from Dealroom - November 2024 year to date.

