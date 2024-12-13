Talia Reese Selected As Top Female Comedian Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Talia Reese honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Talia Reese, Hot Ticket Comedian and Attorney, was recently selected as Top Female Comedian of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding humor, leadership and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of the year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to a decade of experience in her industry, Ms. Reese has proven herself as a dynamic performer. Ms. Reese is an Orthodox Jewish woman who is also one of the edgiest comedians around. Mixing the worlds of offbeat comedy, motherhood, and Judaism together, Ms. Reese successfully juggles it all.Ms. Reese performs regularly at comedy clubs and events all over the U.S. and Canada. The New York Post featured Talia as a "Hot Ticket" in a full-page article about her life and comedy. Additionally, she has been written about in The Wall Street Journal ("Keeping Kosher, With a Side of Jokes"), The Times of Israel, and The Jerusalem Post ("Toning It Down For The Rabbi").Cindy Adams' Page Six column quotes Talia's jokes, and she has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to comedy, Talia is a published author, music composer, and former production assistant at NBC and ABC.Before embarking on her comedy career, Ms. Reese was a bankruptcy attorney at firms Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft as well as Paul, Weiss LLP. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's in Music Theory followed by her J.D. from Cardozo School of Law.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Reese has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and also be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Female Comedian of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Reese for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Reese attributes her success to perseverance, love of comedy, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two daughters.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.