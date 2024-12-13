Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Safety Vest (RSJ-195)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a machine operator, and I thought there could be an improved safety vest to keep you alert and aware of others in the vicinity while working," said an inventor, from Bloominton, Calif., "so I invented the SAFE AND SOUND VEST. My highly visual and audible design would help to maintain a much safer work environment."

The invention provides an improved design for a safety vest. In doing so, it would keep others alert and informed. As a result, it increases safety for individuals working near heavy equipment operators, and it helps avoid accidents. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for warehouses, construction sites, and other workplace environments with heavy equipment. Additionally, it is producible in manual and automatic versions.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-195, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

