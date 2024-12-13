Tsplus Launches New Android App For Remote Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LYON, France, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a global leader in remote access and support solutions, is excited to announce the release of the first Android version of its Remote Support app. This innovative new client enables seamless remote support connections directly from an Android device, bringing powerful functionality and user-friendly features to the palm of your hand.

Experience Remote Support on Android

TSplus Remote Support is a comprehensive tool designed to simplify remote troubleshooting and assistance. It enables IT professionals to connect with users, diagnose issues, and provide support efficiently through a secure and intuitive platform.

With the new TSplus Remote Support Android app, users can:



View remote screens in up to Full HD resolution at 24 frames per second.

Control remote devices using mouse and keyboard functionality.

Send commands for troubleshooting or administrative tasks.

Chat with users to provide clear communication during support sessions. Retrieve and manage their list of computers and accounts effortlessly.



A Multitasking Marvel with Android Remote Support

The Remote Support Android app introduces unique features that set it apart from competitors. Its Picture-in-Picture mode allows users to continue viewing the remote screen while performing other tasks on their device. This multitasking capability enhances efficiency and makes remote support more intuitive than ever.

Additionally, unlike other remote support apps such as TeamViewer or AnyDesk, TSplus Remote Support Android simplifies the user experience by providing a single standalone application. There are no extra plugins or extensions to install, ensuring a hassle-free setup and operation.

Broad Compatibility for Android Remote Support

The app is compatible with all Android devices-including smartphones, tablets, and even Android TVs-released since 2015 (Android version 6.0 or later).

The TSplus Remote Support Android app is free for existing Remote Support users. A valid Remote Support license is required to access and utilize the app.

The TSplus Remote Support Android app is available for download now. Users can simply scan the QR code below or visit the link directly to get started:

[QR Code]

Download Link:

TSplus values your feedback to continue improving our solutions. We invite users to share their experience and suggestions for future updates.

About TSplus

TSplus is dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and affordable remote access, application delivery, and support solutions to organizations worldwide. Trusted by businesses in over 140 countries, TSplus ensures a seamless connection to your digital workspace, anytime and anywhere.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



For media inquiries, please contact:

Floriane Mer

Marketing Manager

TSplus

Email: ...