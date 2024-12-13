RH Stock Soars 17% On Upbeat Guidance
Date
12/13/2024 10:13:01 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The stock of high-end home furnishing retailer RH (RH) is up 17% after the company issued upbeat forward guidance.
The California-based company formerly known as Restoration Hardware reported third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 U.S., which was below the $2.66 U.S. expected on Wall Street.
Revenue totaled $812.73 million U.S., which was slightly ahead of analyst estimates that called for $812.50 million U.S. Sales were up 8% from a year earlier.
RH also reported that it had negative free cash flow of -$95.99 million U.S. at the end of this year's third quarter. That's down from $17.57 million U.S. in the same quarter of 2023.
While the latest results were mixed, the company raised its forward guidance, leading to a sharp rise in its share price.
RH said it expects 7% year-over-year revenue growth for the full year, as well as a 17.3% operating margin.
At the same time, the company reported that its current operating margin is 12.5%, up from 6.8% in the same quarter of 2023.
Analysts and investors seem to like what they heard in terms of the outlook from the company that specializes in high-end furniture and home décor.
Before today (Dec. 13), RH stock had risen 33% year-to-date and was trading at $381.38 U.S. per share.
MENAFN13122024000212011056ID1108990579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.