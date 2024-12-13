SO/ Maldives Pioneers Fashion-Forward Eco-Conscious Luxury

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SO/ Maldives has achieved the prestigious Green Globe certification in its very first year of operation. With an unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, the resort merges eco-conscious innovation with its iconic fashion-forward identity, guided by Ennismore's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mission. SO/ Maldives is redefining luxury hospitality by making a positive impact on the planet, its teams, and local communities.The Green Globe certification recognizes SO/ Maldives for its exceptional efforts in reducing environmental impacts and fostering sustainable business practices. The resort's sustainability journey is built around strategies aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing waste and supporting the local ecosystem-all while maintaining its reputation as a trendsetter in the luxury space.Carbon Footprint Reduction InitiativesSO/ Maldives continues to set the standard for sustainable luxury, offering guests an unforgettable experience that combines high fashion, cutting-edge design, and a deep commitment to the environment.Solar Power: Solar panels installed across water villas, beach villas, restaurants, and back-of-house areas generate up to 40% of the resort's total energy, significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable sources. This initiative helps reduce the resort's carbon footprint and also lowers energy costs, making operations more efficient by harnessing the abundant sunlight available in the Maldives.Intelligent Energy Management: Through GRMS software, the resort monitors and optimizes air conditioning and lighting dependent on villa occupancy, minimalizing energy consumption.Innovative Waste Management:Waste Segregation: The resort's waste management program ensures the segregation of materials like plastic, metal and organic waste.Plastic Upcycling: In collaboration with Parley for The Oceans, plastic waste collected at the resort is transformed into usable materials through innovative upcycling processes. This waste is repurposed by Adidas to create shoes, apparel, and accessories. SO/ Maldives is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics across the resort, further underscoring its commitment to sustainability.Metal Recycling: Partnering with Secure Maldives, SO/ Maldives ensures responsible disposal and recycling of scrap metal.Eco-Conscious Product ChoicesSustainable Bathroom Amenities: The resort's luxury bathroom products, provided by Codage, feature vegan formulas made from sustainably sourced ingredients and are packaged in recyclable materials.Green In-Room Amenities: SO/ Maldives has partnered with Palatino, an innovator in sustainable products, to offer 100% compostable room amenities made from bamboo, FSC-certified wood and other eco-friendly materials. Even room slippers and toothpaste packaging are made from sustainable sources.Commitment to Food SustainabilityLocally Sourced Ingredients: From seafood to fruits and vegetables, the resort's restaurants and bars feature ingredients sourced from local Maldivian vendors, supporting the local economy while reducing the carbon footprint of imported goods.Food Waste Reduction: The resort opts for curated à la carte dining experiences instead of full buffets to minimize food waste. In addition, SO/ Maldives uses an innovative food digester to liquefy food waste for responsible disposal and leftover food is composted using a dedicated machine.Orbisk Technology: By implementing Orbisk food waste management systems in kitchens, SO/ Maldives reduces food waste by analyzing food consumption and optimizing usage of food in menus.A Fashionable Eco-Conscious StatementIn line with its fashionable identity, SO/ Maldives incorporates sustainable art and design into its villas. Each villa features unique pieces designed by Thai artist Ploenchan Vinyaratn, crafted from recycled materials such as surplus yarn. These striking ceiling features and decorative wall pieces are not only aesthetically stunning but also a testament to the resort's commitment to sustainability.The resort's partnership with high fashion label RIFFATH for the exclusive Flying Dress Edits further showcases its dedication to supporting local talent while maintaining a fashionable edge. This collaboration creates a sustainable fashion statement while engaging with the community and elevating the guest experience.For more information about SO/ Maldives and its award-winning experiences, visit SO-MaldivesContactKapil MathurDirector Of Sales & MarketingSO/ MaldivesEmboodhoo Lagoon,Kaafu Atoll,Republic of Maldives, 20028E: ...M: +960 7901158

