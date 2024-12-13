LG Extends Term Of SKUAST-K VC For Two Years
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended the tenure of Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir for a period of two years.
Sinha in an order said that the incumbent VC of SKUAST Kashmir Prof Nazir Ganaie shall continue his services for two more years with effect from December-16 which is his existing term of the position.
“I exercise of the powers vested in me, under Section 25 (2) of Sher-I-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and technology Act, 1982, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir hereby extend the tenure of Prof Nazir Ganaie, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir for a period of two years with immediate effect from 16.12.2024, the date of completion of his existing term as the Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir,” it reads.
