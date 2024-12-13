LG Extends Term Of SKUAST-K VC For Two Years

Sinha in an order said that the incumbent VC of SKUAST Kashmir Prof Nazir Ganaie shall continue his services for two more years with effect from December-16 which is his existing term of the position.

“I exercise of the powers vested in me, under Section 25 (2) of Sher-I-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Act, 1982, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir hereby extend the tenure of Prof Nazir Ganaie, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir for a period of two years with immediate effect from 16.12.2024, the date of completion of his existing term as the Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir,” it reads.

