Chiranjeevi, Nagababu Meet Family Of Allu Arjun Hours After 'Pushpa' Actor's Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu on Friday visited the house of Allu Arjun, hours after he was arrested for a stampede at a theatre recently that killed a woman and her son.

Chiranjeevi, who is the uncle of Allu Arjun, met his family members and expressed his solidarity.

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Arvind, is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi. The megastar was reportedly heading to Chikkadpally Station, where Allu Arjun was taken after his arrest.

However, officials requested him not to visit the police station as this may result in a large number of people gathering there.

Several film personalities also visited Allu Arjun's house, police station, Gandhi Hospital, and Nampally Court to show their solidarity.

Film producer Dil Raju, who was recently appointed chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, also visited the police station.

Earlier, Allu Arvind and his younger son and actor Allu Sirish had also reached the police station.

After recording the statement of All Arjun, police took him to Gandhi Hospital for his medical check-up. He was subsequently taken to Nampally Criminal Court complex and presented before a magistrate.

'Pushpa' producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar also visited the Nampally Court. Film producers Bunny Vasu and Naga Vasmi were also seen at the court premises.

Allu Arjun was arrested in the case registered against him in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on the night of December 4.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at the theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.