Fall Protection Market , 42% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

fall protection

size is estimated to grow by USD 5052.3 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.42% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fall protection market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Safety harness and Safety nets and others), End-user (Construction, Energy and utilities, Oil and gas, Transportation, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered 3M Co., ABS Safety GmbH, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Bergman and Beving AB, FallTech, French Creek Production Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Kee Safety Systems and Services India Pvt Ltd., Kennedy Wire Rope and Sling Co., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mathews Mechanical, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Pure Safety Group Inc., Safe Approach Inc., Super Anchor Safety, Uviraj Group, Webb Rite Safety, and Werner Co,

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

42%. To the growth of the global market.

The Fall Protection Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The fall protection market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the robust presence of key players such as 3M and Honeywell in the US. OSHA's stringent worker safety regulations, which include fines for non-compliance, have driven market expansion. For instance, JW Construction and Plastering faced penalties for not providing fall protection equipment during a home remodeling project. Falls are a leading cause of injury and fatalities at construction sites, making fall protection a critical priority for companies to ensure worker safety and adhere to regulatory requirements.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Safety harness 1.2 Safety nets and others



2.1 Construction

2.2 Energy and utilities

2.3 Oil and gas

2.4 Transportation 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Fall protection market is driven by the implementation of stringent worker safety regulations, such as those set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These regulations recommend the use of safety harnesses for work locations six feet or more above ground level. A safety harness is a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) that includes chest and full-body harnesses. The first premium comfort harness was introduced in 2001, designed with input from ergonomics experts, industrial designers, and mechanical engineers. This harness addressed the key needs of the wearer, such as ease of use, durability, and comfort. The market for safety harnesses will grow, particularly in Asia Pacific (APAC), where the construction and manufacturing industries are expanding rapidly. The mature markets of North America and Europe will exhibit steady growth due to existing safety regulations. The global fall protection market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for safety harnesses in various industries.

Research Analysis

The Fall Protection Market encompasses a range of safety solutions designed to prevent falls and ensure worker safety in various industries. Fall-related accidents continue to be a significant concern, particularly in construction activities, manufacturing, oil and gas, and other industrial sectors. Safety regulations mandate the use of safety equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors, and personal protective equipment. Ergonomic solutions, such as body harnesses, are essential for ensuring comfort and effectiveness. Ropes, tripods, ladders, and anchorage systems provide anchorage points for anchoring safety equipment. Safety net systems, smart technologies, and safety audits are also integral to maintaining a safe work environment. Worker safety concerns and occupational hazards necessitate continuous innovation and improvement in fall protection solutions.

Market Overview

The Fall Protection Market encompasses a range of safety solutions designed to prevent falls and ensure worker safety in various industries. With increasing safety regulations and the rise in fall-related accidents, the demand for reliable fall protection systems has surged. These systems include safety equipment such as harnesses, lanyards, anchors, and ergonomic solutions. Harnesses and lanyards are essential components of personal protective equipment, while anchors provide a secure connection to anchorage points. Construction activities, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, telecom, wind energy, and wind turbine installations are among the industrial sectors that heavily rely on fall protection systems. High-risk environments demand advanced solutions, including smart technologies, sensor systems, and telecommunications. Ergonomic design, materials innovation, and design innovation are key trends in the market, focusing on employee well-being and reducing injury risks. Fall protection systems consist of both soft goods (harnesses, lanyards, ropes) and hard goods (tripods, ladders, anchorage, anchor points). Installed systems, access systems, rescue kits, and safety net systems are also integral components of the market. Safety audits and compliance with worker safety standards are crucial for maintaining a safe workplace and reducing occupational hazards.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

