Bangladesh Eager To See India's Commitment In Action

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Raheed Ejaz/Prothom Alo

Dhaka, December 12: Amid the rising tensions between Bangladesh and India following 5 August, the foreign secretaries of both countries met in Dhaka on Monday. In a rare moment amidst strained relations, foreign secretary Md. Jashim Uddin of Bangladesh and Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri engaged in an open three-hour dialogue.

They listened attentively to each other's concerns, exchanged views and agreed to move forward with a renewed approach to their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has pledged to work closely with Bangladesh's interim government, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus to shape the future of their ties.

Despite the lingering tensions, Bangladesh sees Vikram Misri's visit as a sign of efforts to clear the path for better relations. The country now looks forward to seeing the positive and constructive outcomes of the commitment India has made to strengthen their partnership.

In the backdrop of current relations between the two countries, there was a difference in form and content of the foreign secretaries' meeting this year. Generally speaking, the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India engage in broad discussions along with their respective representatives, covering a wide range of issues.

However, this time the interaction was more focussed between the two secretaries. Instead of issue-based discussions, the political dimension of relations took centre stage.

The political dimension was discussed between the two in one round and later addressed again at the representative-level meeting.

On Monday morning, Jashim Uddin warmly welcomed Vikram Misri to the state guest House Padma. He then outlined how the negotiation process would unfold.

The two engaged in an open conversation about the state of bilateral relations over the past four months. Each highlighted their respective positions, speaking candidly about concerns and discomforts.

Both listened attentively and responded to each other's perspectives, addressing the realities of their respective viewpoints. Ultimately, the discussion centered on overcoming obstacles and finding ways to move relations forward.

According to several officials present during Jashim Uddin's discussion with Vikram Misri, the recent spread of disinformation in Indian media and on social media about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, as well as the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, led to a sudden surge in unrest at the beginning of this month.

In response, Bangladesh summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On 2 December, Bangladesh sent a strong message to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, protesting the attacks by Hindutva organisations in Tripura.

Despite the tension and discomfort, Bangladesh views Vikram Misri's visit to Dhaka as a symbolically positive step. Should meetings continue at various levels in the coming days, it will serve as evidence of India's goodwill towards Bangladesh.

At the outset of the discussion between the two foreign secretaries on Monday, Bangladesh emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship and the international support the two neighbouring countries share.

Naturally, the conversation turned to the public aspirations that arose after the political change and the student uprising on 5 August.

Following 5 August, questions from the people of Bangladesh regarding the political and social aspects of the relationship with India came to the forefront. In response, India stated that the notion of its relations with a“particular political party” in Bangladesh was misguided.

India emphasised that for five decades it has maintained relations with all Bangladeshi governments, working to advance bilateral ties. India also highlighted its investments in various sectors, including development projects, as being in the interest of the people of Bangladesh. India assured that it would continue such investments in the future.

In response, Bangladesh noted that, over the past 15 years, the Awami League has guided the relationship in its own direction, often disregarding the views of the people. This, Bangladesh argued, has led to growing questions and concerns among the public.

During their discussion, Jashim Uddin directly addressed Bangladesh's discomfort with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's activities in India. He requested Vikram Misri to convey to India that Bangladesh was not pleased with Sheikh Hasina's speeches and political actions in India. In reply, Vikram Misri assured Jashim Uddin that Sheikh Hasina would not become an obstacle to the relations between the two countries.

When asked whether India would take any measures to curb Sheikh Hasina's political activities in Delhi, a diplomat responded,“There is no reason to believe that India will interfere with the actions of its long-time close ally just because Bangladesh raises the issue. However, a clear message has been communicated that Bangladesh does not approve of her statements and will not overlook this matter in the future.”

The Bangladesh side said that they strongly believe that the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's Agartala was the result of publishing disinformation and a campaign of negative propaganda in the Indian media. Bangladesh stressed that the India media has to halt its negative propaganda for the sake of normalising relations between the two countries.

The Bangladesh side mentioned that a number of researchers, analysts and media personalities continuously tried to highlight the actual situation in the country whenever they talked to the Indian media. But the pattern of asking questions to the Bangladeshi analysts or stopping them mid-discussion indicates that a certain quarter is interested in establishing a certain kind of narrative against Bangladesh.

The Indian side said that there were negative remarks regarding India from the political arena after 5 August. It has been continuously reflected in social media.

Bangladesh at that time stated that that initial tendency in Bangladesh died down with time.

The Indian side also raised concerns regarding the attack on the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Several Bangladeshi officials, who were present in the meeting of the two foreign secretaries, gave the impression that they see the visit of Vikram Misri to Dhaka as a positive step.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin said this visit could be considered as a good beginning of a step to dispel the tension that has emerged between the two countries.

He further said the bilateral relation could go ahead in a positive manner if some more meetings at different levels take place in the coming two-three months in continuation of this meeting.

If this takes place, that would open the path of a meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at any time next year, Jashim Uddin stressed.

For this, Dhaka wants to see the reflection of the commitment Vikram Misri expressed during his visit to Bangladesh about to taking the relations ahead.

END