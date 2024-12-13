Let's Discover Unexplored Locations Of Kashmir: Madhur Bhandarkar

Addressing the J&K Film Conclave at International Centre on the banks of Dal lake, Bhandarkar, said it was a really a great honour to be in Kashmir to be part of the J&K Film Conclave.“I have been coming to Kashmir frequently for the past 17 years. Sometimes, I visit this place twice a year. I have many friends here. The food and locations are amazing. The policies introduced by the J&K Administration to promote film shooting is appreciable. The locations here are breath-taking and I urge the Tourism department to explore the unexplored off beat locations for film shooting,” he said.

Today's initiative, Bhandarkar said, will send a big message across the film industry across India and also lure film directors and producers to Kashmir.“The single window initiative introduced by the J&K administration is quite appreciable. At the end of the day, we need ease in shooting and the step taken by the J&K administration led by LG Manoj Sinha deserves applause,” he said.

He said that film shooting always benefits the local population of the place where movies are shot.“Today, the film industry is not just confined to Mumbai only but the South Indian film industry is also making its mark in a big way,” he said.

