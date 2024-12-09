(MENAFN) Alistair Carns, the British of Defence’s under-secretary for veterans and personnel, has raised concerns about the size and readiness of the UK’s armed forces, stating that the British would be depleted in six months to a year in the event of a large-scale conflict. He explained that, under current casualty rates similar to those seen in Ukraine, the army would be exhausted as part of a broader multinational coalition within that timeframe.



Carns based his assessment on Ukrainian claims that Russia suffers 1,500 casualties daily, a figure which Moscow has contested, suggesting that Kiev’s losses are closer to the reported numbers. While Carns acknowledged that the UK doesn’t necessarily need a larger army, he emphasized the need to rapidly build reserves in times of crisis. Reserves, he noted, are critical to ensuring the military’s ability to respond effectively.



As of October 1, the British Army’s total size was listed at 109,245, including 25,814 reserve soldiers. Carns pointed out that the UK has fallen behind other NATO members in terms of its reserves.



His comments follow remarks from Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff, Rob Magowan, who assured that the army would be ready to fight if needed. However, in late October, UK Defence Secretary John Healey criticized the military for being “hollowed out” and “underfunded” after 14 years of Conservative Party governance. Healey added that the UK’s military had become skilled in conducting operations but was unprepared for full-scale combat.



Recent reports have suggested that the UK and France may be considering sending troops to Ukraine, though this remains unconfirmed. As of July, the British Army had fewer than 73,000 active-duty soldiers, the smallest number since 1823.

