Azerbaijan, Türkiye Enhance Collaboration On Water Management

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Enhance Collaboration On Water Management
Date
12/9/2024 5:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan and Türkiye are set to deepen their cooperation in
water resources management, according to the Azerbaijan State Water
Resources Agency, Azernews reports.
During a visit to Türkiye, Agency representatives, including
Afsana Asgarova, Elmar Orujov, Ruslan Salmanov, Ilgar Hasanov, and
Elnur Nasirov, met with Mehmet Akif Balta, Head of the State Water
Affairs Department, and other specialists. The discussions focused
on improving state oversight of water resource use and
protection.
The meetings featured exchanges of expertise, presentations, and
dialogue on shared interests. Both sides highlighted the importance
of strengthening collaboration and knowledge-sharing to advance
water management practices in their respective countries.
