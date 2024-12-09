Azerbaijan, Türkiye Enhance Collaboration On Water Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are set to deepen their cooperation in water resources management, according to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Azernews reports.

During a visit to Türkiye, Agency representatives, including Afsana Asgarova, Elmar Orujov, Ruslan Salmanov, Ilgar Hasanov, and Elnur Nasirov, met with Mehmet Akif Balta, Head of the State Water Affairs Department, and other specialists. The discussions focused on improving state oversight of water resource use and protection.

The meetings featured exchanges of expertise, presentations, and dialogue on shared interests. Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration and knowledge-sharing to advance water management practices in their respective countries.