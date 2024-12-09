Georgia`s top court rejects yearly election outcome

(MENAFN) Georgia's Constitutional Court on Tuesday dismissed lawsuits filed by President Salome Zourabichvili and pro-Western opposition parties, which sought to annul the results of the October 26 general election. The court's decision, which is final and cannot be appealed, was supported by seven of its nine judges. The lawsuits had argued that the election was unconstitutional, alleging widespread fraud, but no evidence was presented to substantiate these claims.



The ruling strengthens the position of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which now holds a majority in parliament. Despite this, protests have erupted across the country, with opposition leaders and the president continuing to challenge the election outcome. These protests intensified after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the country would freeze its EU accession talks until 2028.



Zourabichvili, who refuses to step down despite constitutional obligations, has called for further protests, including encouraging schoolchildren to participate. The ongoing unrest in the capital has drawn support from the EU, with the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemning the use of force against peaceful demonstrators and warning the Georgian government of potential consequences.

