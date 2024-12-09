Hayy Jameel.. Jeddah's Hub For Art, Culture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Fawaz Esmairan

JEDDAH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- In the heart of Jeddah's Hayy (neighborhood) Jameel, a creatively designed community complex provides a welcoming environment aimed at promoting art and culture through innovative initiatives.

Spanning 17,000 square meters, the facility opened in 2021 as a model creative community, the design balances privacy and openness, featuring elongated facades that preserve its exclusivity while allowing for natural light to flood its interior spaces.

Hayy Jameel consists of four distinct spaces managed by Art Jameel Foundation, Hayy Arts, Hayy Learning, Hayy Studio and Hayy Cinema in addition to Fenaa Hayy, dedicated to hosting artistic performances, workshops, lectures and fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue. (end)

