Pakistan reaffirms support for Syria amid ongoing developments

(MENAFN) Pakistan reiterated on Sunday its unwavering support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing, "There is no change in our principled position."



Commenting on the end of the Ba'ath Party's 61-year dominance following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign stated that Pakistani citizens in Syria are safe but urged them to remain vigilant.



The statement further mentioned that Pakistan's Embassy in Syria is operational, providing guidance and support to nationals in need.



"As of now, Damascus Airport is closed. Our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals," the spokesperson noted, assuring that arrangements for their return will be made once the airport reopens.



After a phase of relative stability, hostilities between Assad regime forces and opposition factions resumed on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a significant city in northern Syria.



Over the course of 10 days, opposition fighters mounted a swift offensive, seizing strategic cities and, on Sunday, taking control of the capital, Damascus. The rapid progression, bolstered by defections within military ranks, resulted in the fall of the Assad regime after 13 years of conflict.

MENAFN09122024000045016755ID1108969769