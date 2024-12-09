Syrians To Determine Their Country's Future: UN Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Dec 9 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the future of Syria is a matter for the Syrians to determine and that there is much work to be done to ensure an orderly transition to renewed institutions.

The UN chief on Sunday reiterated his call "for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians, without distinction."

The inviolability of and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the UN Secretary-General.

"We will need the support of the international community to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity. Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity must be restored," said Guterres.

The United Nations will honour the memory of those who have borne the brunt of this conflict, he said. "We remain committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, justice, freedom, and prosperity are shared realities for all. This is the path to sustainable peace in Syria."