Gold Prices Dip As Trump’S Brics Threat Strengthens Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The gold experienced a downturn on Monday, December 2, 2024, as the U.S. dollar gained strength. This shift came after Donald Trump's weekend statement about the Brics nations.



The former president's words caused a stir in the world. declared his intention to impose a 100% tariff on Brics countries. He aims to prevent them from replacing the U.S. dollar in trade.



This threat rattled markets and impacted gold prices. The most liquid gold futures fell by 0.83% to $2,658.50 per troy ounce on the Comex.



Trump's statement appeared on his social media platform, Truth Social. He warned that the U.S. would not stand idle if Brics tried to create a new currency. His proposed tariffs could lead to higher inflation.



This might influence the Federal Reserve 's future interest rate decisions. Higher interest rates typically reduce gold's appeal as an investment. Gold does not yield interest, making it less attractive when rates rise.







However, geopolitical tensions are providing some support for gold prices . Investors often view gold as a safe haven during uncertain times. Despite the current dip, some analysts remain optimistic about gold's future.



Capital Economics predicts gold will reach $2,750 per troy ounce by the end of 2025. They believe stronger demand from China and fiscal concerns will outweigh other factors. The gold market's reaction highlights the complex interplay of global politics and economics.



In short, Trump's words demonstrate the ongoing struggle for economic dominance between nations. The Brics countries' attempt to challenge dollar supremacy faces strong opposition from the U.S.

