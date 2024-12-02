Kubilius, Umerov Discuss Military Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius held his first teleconference call in his new role with Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov on Monday.

Kubilius announced this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"My first teleconference call with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Good exchange on a way forward as regards the military assistance to Ukraine," he wrote.

Kubilius added that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is a major input in Europe's readiness for the most extreme military contingencies.

Umerov, in turn, provided an update on the battlefield situation and outlined Ukraine's key priorities: training and equipping brigades, strengthening air defenses, supplying artillery and ammunition, and investing in the country's defense industry.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service posted on Telegram that the key topics of

the discussion included the creation of a white paper on the future of European defense. This document aims to enhance the EU's preparedness for security threats and will include strategies for military and defense support for Ukraine both now and in the medium to long term.

On November 27, the current and elected European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the first-ever European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, would present a white paper on the future of European defense, identifying key priorities for strengthening European security, within his first 100 days in office.

Photo credit: Andrius Kubilius / X