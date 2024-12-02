Anonymous Benefactor Pledges A $150,000 Giving Tuesday Match To Citizens For Animal Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Citizens for Animal Protection helps thousands of homeless animals each year through its various programs.

Thanks to the generosity of the Houston community, Leon was able to receive top notch care for eight months before finding his forever family.

This Matching Gift Will Enhance CAP's Ability to Provide Gold-Standard Care for Homeless Pets.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP ) announces a $150,000 anonymous matching donation pledge for Giving Tuesday , doubling the impact of all contributions.The average cost of care for each animal at CAP's nonprofit animal shelter is $450. This matching donation could potentially support over 330 pets. Factor in additional community contributions and the number of homeless pets helped doubles.“Every day, we witness the transformative power of compassion in action. Your support on Giving Tuesday isn't just a donation – it's a lifeline for animals in need. Each contribution enhances our ability to provide shelter and medical care for vulnerable pets until we can find them a forever family,” said Executive Director Sandi Mercado.CAP's services encompass a wide range of animal welfare programs, including shelter and care, pet adoption, spaying and neutering, pet care counseling, lost and found pet assistance, a feral cat assistance program, a pets for seniors program, children's camps and clubs, and a pet supply shop.In January, Leon, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, entered the shelter as an unhealthy stray. After nearly nine months of treatment and care, he found his forever home. Stories like Leon's are made possible through the support of the Houston community.Donations of any amount are appreciated. Here's how they help:- $25 covers Heartworm/FeLV/FIV tests- $20 covers deworming and defleaing- $15 covers food for one week- $30 covers one microchipContributions can be made through the CAP website or at their facility at 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston Texas, 77094.About Citizens for Animal Protection:Citizens for Animal Protection is a privately run nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for pets in need through sheltering, adoption, education, spay/neuter, low-cost wellness, and community outreach. Founded in 1972, CAP operates without public or government funding, relying on community support to maintain its programs.

Freddy Cruz, legal name: Alfred Alvarado

Citizens for Animal Protection

+1 281-497-0591

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.