Tehran reports terrorists assaulting Iranian consulate in Syria

12/2/2024 6:49:41 AM

(MENAFN) Iran’s consulate in Aleppo, Syria, was attacked on Saturday by militants, described by Tehran’s Foreign Ministry as "terrorist elements." The assault was carried out by armed groups during a larger offensive in the region by the Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra. Despite the attack, the Iranian consul general and all staff members were reported unharmed.

Tehran vowed to respond "seriously" to the assault both legally and internationally, although no further details were provided. HTS, along with allied militias, launched a major offensive earlier in the week, seizing territory in northern Syria and advancing toward Aleppo. Syrian and Russian airstrikes have since halted the militants' progress, with Syrian government forces claiming significant losses for the insurgents. Iran condemned the attack as part of a broader "American-Zionist" plot, accusing Washington and Israel of using HTS as proxies to undermine the Syrian government, which supports Palestine.

