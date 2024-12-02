Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Focus On Separate Paths What's Cooking?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once known for their inseparable bond, are now rarely seen together in public , fuelling speculation about their relationship and plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, have prioritised individual professional ventures, adopting what sources call a“twin-track approach”.

Since their joint tour of Colombia last summer, the couple has reportedly shifted focus to solo appearances. Prince Harry has been deeply involved in his charity projects, including the Invictus Games while Meghan is concentrating on her entrepreneurial pursuits, including her upcoming brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The duo has only appeared together a handful of times in recent months. One such occasion was an August CBS interview where they discussed online harm affecting children.

Another rare joint appearance came in November when they recorded a video for a United Nations conference about protecting children from digital violence. Meghan expressed her admiration for Harry during the clip, but their separate projects have sparked curiosity among fans and critics alike.

In recent weeks, Harry travelled to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games while Meghan stayed in California, hosting a holiday dinner for Afghan women and attending a Hollywood launch party.

Reports that Harry spent his 40th birthday hiking with friends instead of with Meghan have further fueled rumours about their private lives.

Harry-Meghan's separate ventures

Sources close to the couple insist their separate ventures are part of a healthy balance, allowing one to be with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A friend revealed their focus remains on their shared mission through Archewell and upcoming collaborative projects.

“Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell,” a source told HELLO.

Experts suggest the solo approach could be a strategic move to rebuild their brand after criticism.

"Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable," the CEO of marketing agency Go Up told the Mirror.