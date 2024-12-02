Livekonnekt Revolutionizes Retail Marketing

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Texas, US, 2nd December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , LiveKonnekt, a leading retail marketing platform, today announced its mission to transform how retailers connect with on-site consumers. With a simple“no download, no install” mobile app activated by scanning a QR code, LiveKonnekt brings retailers and consumers together like no other platform. Consumers get instant access to retailer listings, operating hours, directions, and current sales and promotions across the entire mall, outlet center, or lifestyle center. Retailers get instant access to all on-site visitors at a mall, outlet center or lifestyle center and can create targeted advertisements to bring in more foot traffic.

Traditional marketing channels operate on stale location data or loosely defined demographics to send out mass messages. Public dislike of these marketing messages mostly leads to single-digit success rates for these efforts. LiveKonnekt instead engages consumers at the perfect time-when they're on-site. Retailers can deliver tailored promotions and offers, ensuring every interaction counts and driving foot traffic and maximizing profits.

“LiveKonnekt is designed to meet the needs of today's instant-results society,” said Mir Ali, CEO of LiveKonnekt.“Our platform ensures that marketing messages are timely and relevant, providing a win-win scenario for both retailers and consumers.”

LiveKonnekt is a B2B solutions company based in Dallas, TX, providing on-site guest engagement solutions for malls, outlet centers, and lifestyle centers. LiveKonnekt's mission is to revolutionize marketing by moving beyond outdated mass messaging to a more efficient, effective, and immediate engagement model.

