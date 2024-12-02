Ethiopian Delegation Gets Acquainted With EZDA's Activities
12/2/2024 6:09:10 AM
On November 29, a meeting was held at the Office of the Prime
Minister of Ethiopia with the delegation led by Minister of State
Aklilu Tadesse at the Vocational Training Center of the Economic
Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Azernews
reports.
The Chairman of EZDA, Seymur Adigozalov, informed the delegation
about the industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan, favorable
investment opportunities created for entrepreneurs, applied tax and
customs concessions, and the presentation of EZDA was shown.
At the meeting, the possibility of studying Azerbaijan's
experience in the field of industrial zones, establishing mutual
cooperation in this direction, and implementing joint business
projects between entrepreneurs of the two countries was
discussed.
