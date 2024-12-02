عربي


Ethiopian Delegation Gets Acquainted With EZDA's Activities

12/2/2024 6:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

On November 29, a meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia with the delegation led by Minister of State Aklilu Tadesse at the Vocational Training Center of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Azernews reports.

The Chairman of EZDA, Seymur Adigozalov, informed the delegation about the industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan, favorable investment opportunities created for entrepreneurs, applied tax and customs concessions, and the presentation of EZDA was shown.

At the meeting, the possibility of studying Azerbaijan's experience in the field of industrial zones, establishing mutual cooperation in this direction, and implementing joint business projects between entrepreneurs of the two countries was discussed.

AzerNews

