Relative Of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Shot Dead In Dera Ismail Khan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Dera Ismail Khan – A close relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kalachi on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a former district council member from Bara Khel and a distant cousin of the chief minister, was killed in Kalachi. However, details about the exact location and circumstances of the murder remain unclear.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report, transferring the body to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown attackers, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased, Saqlain Khan Gandapur, was the brother of Fareedoon Khan Gandapur, a former provincial assembly candidate, and Khalidun Khan Gandapur. He was also a cousin of Aminullah Khan Gandapur.

The funeral prayer will be held at 2:30 PM at Rannah Zai Eidgah in Tehsil Kalachi.