UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Security Council has announced that it will hold a meeting on Afghanistan later this month.

In a statement released on Monday, December 2nd, the Security Council informed that the session will take place, although no specific date was provided.

According to the announcement, the meeting will feature remarks by Rosa Otunbayeva, the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), as well as Andres Montalvo Sosa, Ecuador's Ambassador and Chairman of the Afghanistan Sanctions Committee.

Meanwhile, a representative from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will also speak.

The statement also highlighted that a representative from Afghanistan's civil society will attend the session.

The Security Council further mentioned that after the formal meeting, there would be closed-door discussions.

While the agenda for the meeting has not been disclosed yet, various UN bodies have raised alarms over the worsening humanitarian crisis and human rights violations by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

This session aims to address these critical issues, with a focus on Afghanistan's security, the Taliban's actions, and the international community's response. It is expected to reinforce efforts to provide humanitarian aid and discuss strategies for improving the country's dire situation.

The United Nations continues to work towards promoting peace, stability, and human rights in Afghanistan, despite the ongoing challenges.

