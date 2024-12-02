Al Khater Stresses Qatar Museums' Keenness To Promote Cultural Diplomacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Education and Higher Education and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater stressed the keenness of Qatar Museums to enhance the concepts of cultural diplomacy, by building a growing of museums and archaeological sites and organising various and distinctive events, which contribute significantly to enhancing cultural identity.

She said over the past years, Qatar Museums has proven its effective role in enriching the cultural scene, consolidating the Qatar's position as a vital centre for arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond.

This came during the opening of the conference“The Future of Museums and Museology Practices in a Changing World,” organised by Qatar Museums, in association with the International Council of Museums - National Committee for Qatar (ICOM Qatar), the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the International Committee for Museology (ICOFOM), and the ICOM-Arab Regional Alliance.

The conference will run until tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Museum of Islamic Art, with the participation of an elite group of specialists and academics in museum science and those interested from various countries, in addition to museum directors, curators, and communication officials, to exchange experiences and explore the latest developments in museum science.

Al Khater pointed out that museums have become an integral part of the effective educational space for youth. They are a mirror that reflects cultural values and ensures their preservation for future generations. They also enrich the educational experience, making history vibrant with life, art tangible, and culture an incubator of all its meanings. In return, education enhances the role of museums as platforms that inspire thought and nurture creativity, for the sustainability of education.

She noted that the conference this year focuses on young people and ways to support them in the future and highlights their role in developing their communities.

The Minister said that the various institutions are a pillar for building a generation aware of its roots, and capable of facing future challenges. Education is not just curricula, but a bridge that connects the past to the present.

She said museums are not just buildings, but treasures that preserve the spirit and history of the nation. Within this framework, Qatar works closely with the International Council of Museums, which is the first global reference in the field of promoting, managing, and protecting cultural and museum heritage.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi urged the conference participants to experience unique cultural experiences within the series of museums that Qatar Museums includes, in addition to the series of distinguished exhibitions that were recently launched within the“Qatar Creates” initiative.