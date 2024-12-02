Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group Launches Innovative Cyber Liability Coverage For Digital Risk Protection

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New coverage by Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group shields businesses against escalating threats.

Wilton, Connecticut, 2nd December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group has announced the launch of its new Cyber Liability Coverage, an advanced solution designed to protect businesses from the increasing risks associated with cyberattacks. This innovative coverage provides a comprehensive safety net for organizations, addressing vulnerabilities from data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other digital threats that could disrupt operations and compromise sensitive information.

“Our Cyber Liability Coverage empowers businesses to face digital risks with confidence. By offering customizable coverage, we help companies protect their assets and reputations in an increasingly interconnected world.”

- Senior Risk Advisor, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group

With over 90 years of experience in the insurance industry, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group is committed to adapting to the evolving needs of its clients. The introduction of this cyber liability offering reinforces the company's position as a leader in risk management and business insurance, helping businesses navigate the complexities of cybersecurity while safeguarding their digital assets.

A representative of the Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group commented,“In the current digital age, businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cyber risks. Our new Cyber Liability Coverage provides clients with tailored solutions that address the evolving threats posed by cybercriminals. We recognize that a data breach can cripple a business, and our coverage is designed to help mitigate those risks and ensure swift recovery.”

The Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group Cyber Liability Coverage offers a range of benefits that go beyond traditional insurance policies. This insurance protects businesses from direct financial losses and legal liability due to cyber incidents. It also covers the expenses related to responding to a data breach, such as notification costs, legal fees, and public relations efforts. Additionally, it ensures that businesses are compensated for the loss of income due to a cyberattack disrupting their operations. It also provides coverage for ransom payments and the associated costs of recovering from ransomware attacks. The coverage also includes resources for risk management and cybersecurity training, helping businesses build stronger defenses against cyber threats.

Whether a small business or a large enterprise, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group offers flexible options for its Cyber Liability Coverage to match the specific risk profile and digital exposure of each client. From ransomware attacks to data theft, the need for proactive digital protection has never been more critical. The new Cyber Liability Coverage by Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group provides a customizable, scalable solution to meet the unique needs of businesses in various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and retail.

About Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group

Founded in 1932, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group provides personalized insurance and risk management services for businesses and individuals. Their comprehensive offerings include business insurance, personal risk management, employee benefits, and technology risk coverage. With a focus on building lasting relationships and protecting their clients' assets, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the insurance industry.

