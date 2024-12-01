Al-Mannai Applauds F1 Qatar GP Success As 154,973 Spectators Throng LIC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) was delighted with the tremendous success of

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

The Lusail International Circuit drew a record total attendance of 154,973 in the weekend, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a dramatic Qatar Grand Prix last night.

Soon after the conclusion of the Grand Prix, al-Mannai stated:“We are delighted with this year's success across organisational, technical and attendance levels. We were particularly pleased to host all teams, drivers and fans who joined us at Lusail International Circuit in a wonderful gathering that embodies and reinforces our position as a comprehensive and leading centre for motorsport development in the region. We take pride in these achievements as they are the result of diligent efforts from various parties, whether at Lusail International Circuit, QMMF, or all volunteers who worked tirelessly in co-operation with numerous authorities and ministries within Qatar to deliver an ideal F 1 Grand Prix that has been appreciated by everyone in Qatar and visitors from abroad, including participants and spectators who came specifically to witness this important event.”

He added:“Qatar possesses many outstanding organisational capabilities, which consistently contribute to the success of championships held here in Qatar. This year's edition witnessed tremendous momentum both in media coverage and attendance, building upon last year's success and demonstrating the evolution of this year's race. The levels of excitement and passion reached their peak throughout the three days of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix and its support races. I would like to commend the Qatari participation in the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East competitions held alongside the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, where Qatari drivers showed good performance and benefited from being part of this global event, which will undoubtedly contribute to their development and enhance their experience.”

Meanwhile, Fatima al-Qaedi, Marketing and Communications Manager at Lusail International Circuit, expressed her delight with the success of the Qatar Grand Prix, emphasising that Qatar consistently excels in hosting mega global events.

She praised the exceptional spectator turnout that added tremendous enthusiasm and excitement to the events and competitions. She noted that fans enjoyed numerous artistic and entertainment activities throughout the three days of the Qatar Grand Prix, alongside the thrilling on-track competition between Formula 1 champions.

Al-Qaedi added:“LIC provided, as usual, outstanding media centre equipped with the best technology and event transmission facilities, ensuring ideal coverage and keeping pace with this massive global event being broadcasted by the world's largest television networks.”

Al-Qaedi extended her thanks to everyone who contributed to the remarkable success achieved over the past three days, which were preceded by weeks and months of preparation and continuous work to deliver an outstanding hosting experience worthy of Qatar, as is always the case with all championships organised on its soil.

