Israel Launches Air Raids On Border Towns In South Lebanon

Beirut, Dec 1 (Petra) -- Israeli aircraft launched air raids on several towns in southern Lebanon Sunday along with heavy artillery shelling of border areas, according to a Lebanese security source.It said Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Khiyam, Arnoun, Al-Shaqif, and Marjayoun Plain, and a number of homes and facilities were blown up in the town of Khiyam, the source said.

