عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Launches Air Raids On Border Towns In South Lebanon

Israel Launches Air Raids On Border Towns In South Lebanon


12/1/2024 2:01:22 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Dec 1 (Petra) -- Israeli aircraft launched air raids on several towns in southern Lebanon Sunday along with heavy artillery shelling of border areas, according to a Lebanese security source.
It said Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Khiyam, Arnoun, Al-Shaqif, and Marjayoun Plain, and a number of homes and facilities were blown up in the town of Khiyam, the source said.

MENAFN01122024000117011021ID1108943838


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search