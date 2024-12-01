UAE's Resilient Policies Shield Economy From Global Challenges

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The United Arab Emirates is navigating turbulent global geopolitical shifts, thanks to a series of robust economic policies that have helped the country weather external pressures, according to analysts. A combination of strategic diversification, initiatives, and regional investments has fortified the nation's resilience, enabling it to maintain stability in the face of rising global uncertainties. Despite increasing geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global chains and [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.