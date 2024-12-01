Canon Medical Unveils AI-Powered Automation Platform Designed For Timely And Accurate Diagnostic Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-Based Applications Enhance Workflow Efficiency and to Support Rapid Clinical Decision-Making

Tustin, Ca, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered Platform, an advanced, zero-click solution that leverages deep to streamline clinical workflows. Designed to deliver fast, actionable results, this innovative integrates seamlessly from scanner to clinical decision-making, empowering healthcare providers with precise tools to help with patient triage and confident treatment planning.

The Automation Platform includes Canon Medical's Stroke CT package, Stroke MR package and the Chest Pain CT package, designed to support critical decision-making when time is of the essence. With a simple user experience that delivers the right insights at the right time, the Stroke CT package includes mobile applications to engage care teams anytime and anywhere. All packages feature a modality-attached, cybersecure deployment for seamless integration into existing workflows and multimodality clinical applications tailored for emergency department needs such as stroke and chest pain assessment.

To keep care teams connected, the platform sends real-time notifications and alerts within minutes after a CT scan. Critical cases are flagged in the automation Platform via the Canon Secure Analytics Server, promptly informing clinicians of urgent situations. The Mobile DICOM Viewer also offers remote access to images and results, allowing clinicians to review critical information from any location. Through a unified Mobile App, users can access images and insights from various clinical AI applications in one place, streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency.

Canon Medical's Automation Platform introduces three AI-powered packages to enhance diagnostic precision and speed. The Automated Stroke CT Package delivers fast and accurate clinical insights to emergency and stroke teams, reducing response time for effective stroke treatment. The Stroke MR Package will help timely screening and triage of stroke patients to help clinicians detect the disease fast and accurately. The Chest Pain CT Package identifies, and flags suspected pulmonary embolisms and potential aortic dissection, enabling prompted lifesaving rapid intervention and treatment when needed.

"Canon Medical's Automation Platform is designed to help healthcare providers focus on what matters most-patient care-by reducing the burden of routine tasks," said Suresh Narayan, Managing Director, Enterprise Solutions and HIT Business at Canon Medical. "With AI-powered tools and deep learning technology, we're making it easier for clinicians to make fast, confident decisions that can profoundly impact patient outcomes."

Through the Automation Platform, Canon Medical continues to deliver innovative AI-based solutions that address the urgent demands of healthcare providers, empowering them to make well-informed decisions that significantly enhance patient outcomes. Canon Medical will showcase these solutions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, from December 1 to 6, 2024. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Canon Medical's booth, North Hall, #6713, #7313 or contact your local Canon representative.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, MR, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website:

*Images are not intended for diagnostic use

