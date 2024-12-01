عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait-Hosted 45Th GCC Summit Begins

Kuwait-Hosted 45Th GCC Summit Begins


12/1/2024 8:03:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The 45th session of the Kuwait-hosted Gulf Cooperation Council Summit began, Sunday, with the attendance of GCC leaders and their representatives to deliberate strategic issues, including regional security, boosting economic integration and addressing regional and international developments.
The Summit is setting out to culminate in resolutions that serve the council's strategic objectives, and expand horizons of joint Gulf work, as well as affirm commitment of member states to achieving integration and boosting their stance on regional and international fronts. (end)
aai





MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943307


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search