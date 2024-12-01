Kuwait-Hosted 45Th GCC Summit Begins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The 45th session of the Kuwait-hosted Gulf Cooperation Council Summit began, Sunday, with the attendance of GCC leaders and their representatives to deliberate strategic issues, including regional security, boosting economic integration and addressing regional and international developments.

The Summit is setting out to culminate in resolutions that serve the council's strategic objectives, and expand horizons of joint Gulf work, as well as affirm commitment of member states to achieving integration and boosting their stance on regional and international fronts. (end)

aai













MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943307